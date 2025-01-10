Several sides including Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund to miss out on Man Utd's Rashford

Several teams will be left disappointed by Marcus Rashford's impending departure from his boyhood club.

The Manchester United forward is likely to exit in the January transfer window on loan or permanently.

Per The Mirror, United and AC Milan are in talks about a deal, with Rashford’s representatives also traveling to Milan recently.

Several other teams that wanted to sign Rashford will be left disappointed this window.

The likes of Tottenham, West Ham, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Como, and Saudi Arabian clubs were all linked.

United want to sell Rashford for both financial and footballing reasons, as he is homegrown and one of their top earners.