AC Milan coach Conceicao scoffs: I don't need assurances - I need to win!

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao insists he doesn't need any public show of confidence from management.

The Rossonero and Conceicao face Napoli on Sunday under huge pressure after back-to-back Serie A defeats in the lead-up.

Advertisement Advertisement

There are claims Milan are already seeking a replacement for the Portuguese for next season.

Asked if he has sought assurances from Milan directors about his position, Conceicao scoffed: "Let me say something. I have work to do. I don't have the weakness that I need someone to reassure me.

"I don't need it. I depend on the results. I'm not a kid who needs his dad to say he loves him.

"I know the goals: Coppa Italia, fourth place and Super Cup, which we have already won. Of course, the Champions League exit was a disappointment."