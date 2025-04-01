The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Spurs join Tah battle; Man City target Reijnders; Real Madrid pressure Huijsen

Multiple names for Claudio Ranieri's successors at AS Roma; Real Madrid continue to pressure Dean Huijsen; Tijjani Reijnders is a strong target for Man City. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

TOTTENHAM AND LIVERPOOL JOIN TAH RACE

Tottenham and Liverpool have recently approached Jonathan Tah's camp to gather information about a possible summer transfer. The German defender, whose contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires in June, is set to become a free agent, making him an attractive option for many top clubs.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham are looking to strengthen their defence for next season, and Tah is one of the names on their radar, with Chelsea and Man Utd also having recently taken an interest in him, as signing a high-level player without a transfer fee is a rare opportunity, making Jonathan even more appealing.

However, the competition for Tah extends beyond England. Barcelona are currently leading the race, as the Spanish club sees him as a key reinforcement for their backline. Given Barça's financial struggles, securing a top defender on a free transfer is an ideal solution, and contact with his entourage is constant. No final decision has been made yet, and Premier League clubs are fully in the race. The coming weeks will be crucial, with multiple meetings scheduled as Tah evaluates his next move.

AS ROMA LOOKING FOR RIGHT COACH FOR NEXT SEASON

AS Roma are evaluating multiple options for their next head coach as they prepare for the upcoming season. Several names are under consideration, with Maurizio Sarri remaining one of the most appreciated candidates: the Giallorossi already had positive talks with him in 2021 before ultimately choosing Jose Mourinho. Other names on the list include Edin Terzic and Roberto Mancini: both managers were previously considered to replace Ivan Juric and are still being monitored by AS Roma’s management.

Massimiliano Allegri has also shown interest in taking over at Roma, but - at this stage - his profile is not seen as a priority by the club. Another high-profile name, Carlo Ancelotti, has been contacted, but he is completely focused on Real Madrid, making his arrival highly complicated. Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini was also considered as a potential candidate, however, AS Roma's management took the fans' sentiment into account before moving him down the list, making his appointment unlikely.

With several options on the table, AS Roma will take the necessary time to make a final decision, aiming to secure the best possible coach to lead the team into the future, after an extraordinary second half of the season under Claudio Ranieri.

NAPOLI STILL INTERESTED IN KIWIOR

Napoli are considering Jakub Kiwior as a potential signing to reinforce their defence ahead of next season. Antonio Conte has made it clear that he wants strong guarantees in the transfer market before committing to the club long-term. Strengthening all areas of the squad - including the defence - is a key demand from the Italian coach.

Napoli have been following Kiwior since last January, when initial contacts took place. During the winter transfer window, there was still a gap between the club and Arsenal’s valuation, but this summer, Napoli could decide to meet the Gunners' asking price, which is expected to be around €20 million. However, no final decision has been made yet, as the Italian club is also considering other defensive targets. Anyway, time could be a crucial factor, as they are not the only club interested.

Bayer Leverkusen have recently shown interest in Kiwior and have already started exploring the possibility of a transfer. Napoli's goal now is to stay focused on the end of the season, trying to play every chance to compete for the Scudetto with Inter, but the management is already looking around because President De Laurentiis wants to please Antonio Conte.

REAL MADRID INCREASING PRESSURE ON HUIJSEN

Real Madrid are making serious moves to sign Dean Huijsen, one of their main targets for the summer transfer window. The Spanish defender, recently called up by Spain’s national team, has caught the attention of the Blancos, who have struggled with defensive injuries this season. In recent weeks, Real Madrid scouts have closely monitored Huijsen at Bournemouth, confirming the club’s strong interest.

The 19-year-old has a release clause of £50 million, but Madrid are hoping to negotiate a lower fee, around €35 million. However, securing a discount will not be easy, as many clubs are in the race for his signature.

Liverpool are also interested in Dean, as they look to reinforce their defence, especially with Virgil van Dijk’s future still uncertain. Manchester United and Chelsea have also shown interest, making the competition in the Premier League very strong. Outside England, Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on Huijsen, adding another top club to the race.

Meanwhile, a return to Italy does not seem to be an option at the moment. With so many clubs interested, Real Madrid may need to increase their budget to secure his signing this summer. The battle for Dean is expected to be intense in the coming months.

REIJNDERS STRENGTHENING POSITION ON MAN CITY MIDFIELDER LIST

Tijjani Reijnders is increasingly becoming a priority for Man City in their search for midfield reinforcements. Alongside Ederson, the Dutchman is now considered one of Pep Guardiola's top targets for the summer.

Reijnders has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 13 goals and providing 4 assists across all competitions for AC Milan.

His performances earned him a contract extension until 2030 with a salary increase, showing how highly the Rossoneri values him. However, if they fail to qualify for the Champions League they could look with greater fear at the club's financial situation and decide to monetise to finance the summer transfer session. Man City had initially set a budget of €50 million for Tiji, but his consistent displays have pushed them to raise their budget to €60 million.

To date, no official bids have been made yet, but City are closely monitoring the situation, ready to make a move when the right opportunity arises. AC Milan, as mentioned, would not want to part ways with Reijnders, but the failure to qualify for the Champions League - more and more a certainty - could shake their certainties, in case a large offer actually arrives on the Rossoneri's table.