PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma encouraging Inter Milan interest

PSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma is open to a move to Inter Milan this summer.

Corriere della Sera reports the Azzurri goalkeeper can imagine a return to Italy - and that he is open to a move to Inter.

However, whether Inter will choose to make a concrete attempt to recruit the 26-year-old this summer remains to be seen.

Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool have also been identified as potential destinations for the Italy international in recent months.

Donnarumma's contract with PSG extends to the summer of 2026.

The 26 year-old left AC Milan for PSG in 2021.

