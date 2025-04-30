Tribal Football
Most Read
Wayne Rooney slams Arsenal fans after PSG defeat
Chelsea and Man United dealt blow in Franco Mastantuono pursuit
REVEALED: Furious Rodrygo ready to hear from Man City and Pep
Bellingham sends message to Real Madrid fans: I gave my all, but...

SPL next? Ancelotti performs Brazil U-turn

Carlos Volcano
SPL next? Ancelotti performs Brazil U-turn
SPL next? Ancelotti performs Brazil U-turnLaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is set to reject an offer from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The Italian is in London this week for talks with CBF representatives about taking charge of the Brazilian national team before their World Cup qualifiers in June.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Marca says Ancelotti will take in the meeting, he will ultimately reject the proposal.

Ancelotti still has a year to run on his Real Madrid contract, but is expected to leave at the end of this season with the club facing a rare, trophyless campaign.

He has informed CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues of his decision.

Instead, it's suggested Ancelotti has received a €50m offer from an Saudi Pro League club, which he is ready to take up this summer.

 

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueLaLigaAncelotti CarloReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Cunha receives Man Utd offer; Al-Hilal want Nunez CWC deal; Bayern target Mateta
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul pushed about Ancelotti succession
Brazil reps in Spain for talks with Real Madrid coach Ancelotti