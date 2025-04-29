The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Cunha receives Man Utd offer; Al-Hilal want Nunez CWC deal; Bayern target Mateta

Man United put on the table a 5-year contract for Matheus Cunha; Al Hilal want Darwin Nunez for the Club World Cup; Bayern Munich target Jean-Philippe Mateta if Harry Kane leaves. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Advertisement Advertisement

Man United are offering 5 years to Cunha and have put Hojlund on the market

Manchester United are speeding things up for Matheus Cunha, trying to get ahead of the competition first and foremost on personal terms with the Brazilian. The contract currently on the table is a five-year deal, until June 2030.

At first, United proposed a 4+1 formula, but now a straight five-year contract is being discussed. Some small details about the salary structure still need to be defined, and a new meeting with Cunha's entourage is planned soon to try to finalise everything. Meanwhile, despite being willing to pay the release clause of £62.5m, Man United would like a deferred payment, spreading it over three/four seasons, also in light of the PSR.

Talks are ongoing, but the feeling remains positive on all sides. In this sense, with the possible arrival of Cunha and to try to have more room for negotiation, United have definitively decided to put Rasmus Hojlund on the market and will listen to offers that will arrive for him.

Anyway, until all aspects are defined, the other interested clubs in Cunha, such as Arsenal, Aston Villa, and some teams from Saudi Arabia, continue to monitor the situation and could move if talks between Man United and Matheus slow down. The next few days will be decisive, with Man United confident of completing the signing of Cunha soon, making him one of their first big moves for the summer transfer window.

Al Hilal are always interested in Darwin Nunez ahead of the Club World Cup

Al Hilal are preparing to strengthen their squad ahead of the Club World Cup, and Darwin Nunez is one of their top targets. The Saudi club is looking to improve both attack and midfield as they get ready for a big international challenge.

Liverpool are inclined to sell Nunez, but only for a high fee. European clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Newcastle, and Nottingham Forest, have shown interest in Darwin, however, none of them are willing to pay the amount Liverpool is asking, which wants to recover most of their investment in the Uruguayan striker.

This situation makes Al Hilal a serious option. The Saudi club has the financial power to meet Liverpool's price and offer Nunez a much higher salary than his current one.

Also, the player is open to this kind of move. With the Club World Cup approaching, Al Hilal want to be ready: they will face teams like Pachuca, RB Salzburg, and especially Real Madrid in the group stage and need a reinforced squad. Despite recent uncertainty around coach Jorge Jesus, the club's plans to strengthen the attack and the midfield continue, and Nunez remains a hot name to follow in the coming weeks.

Bayern Munich are always interested in Mateta as a possible Kane replacement

Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Crystal Palace striker is having a great season, and his name is now on the list of many top clubs ahead of the summer transfer window. At Bayern, Mateta is seen as a serious option in case Harry Kane leaves this summer. The German club likes the idea of reuniting Mateta with Michael Olise, a duo that impressed during their time together at Crystal Palace.

The club believes the chemistry between them could work again at the highest level. But Bayern are not the only team interested. Atletico Madrid – as already reported - were among the first to follow Mateta.

In recent weeks, Man United, Nottingham Forest, and Juventus have also made contact to get more information about the French forward. Man United are planning major changes in attack and see Mateta as one of many possible targets, along with Matheus Cunha.

Nottingham Forest are preparing for a big summer, especially if they qualify for the Champions League. Juventus are also looking for a new striker, with Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani likely to leave. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are already working on possible replacements and have asked about Alassane Plea from Gladbach, one of the profiles followed with attention by the English club.

Boscagli set to leave PSV as a free agent as Brighton make step back

Olivier Boscagli will leave PSV Eindhoven at the end of the season as a free agent. The French player has decided not to renew his contract, and many clubs across Europe are now showing interest in signing him without a transfer fee. Brighton, who had shown interest in Boscagli months ago, have now cooled their pursuit. The Premier League club has shifted focus to other targets (like Renato Veiga and Joel Ordonez) and is no longer actively following Olivier’s situation.

On the other hand, one of the most serious contenders is Olympique Marseille. The French club is keeping close contact with the player’s camp and sees him as a good opportunity to strengthen the defence without a big investment.

In recent weeks, clubs from Italy, Turkey, and Germany have also approached Boscagli’s entourage. His experience in European competitions and his ability to play both as a centre-back (both left and right) and sometimes as a left-back, make him an attractive option on the market.

With several options on the table, Boscagli will soon decide on his next step, with the race fully open. One thing is certain: his time at PSV is coming to an end, and a new chapter in his career is about to begin.

Fenerbahce challenge English competition for Luis Fernando Carrero

Luis Fernando Carrero is becoming one of the most wanted young players ahead of the summer transfer window. The talented 18-year-old Venezuelan winger, who plays for Deportivo Tachira, is attracting strong interest from many clubs across Europe. In recent weeks, Fenerbahçe have entered the race with determination.

The Turkish club have collected updated information on Carrero and is seriously considering him as a target for the future. Their interest adds to the growing competition from England, where Hull City and Norwich remain very interested and always have him among the names to strengthen the squad for next season.

At the moment, Hull City have put all situations related to the market on hold, but they are ready to resume contact with force once they maintain their category in the Championship, while Norwich are always monitoring him very carefully.

And that's not all: also watch out for a Premier League club, which has nothing more to ask for these last matches and is already planning for next season, that is also following Carrero closely and will soon make a decision on him. But the race is not only between Turkey and England. Clubs like Sparta Prague and FC Copenhagen have also asked for details, and earlier this year, Villarreal, Real Betis, Braga and Porto showed interest too.

Carrero, known for his creativity, technical quality, and left-footed vision compared to James Rodríguez, is under contract until December 2026, but he’s ready for the next step.