Tribal Football
Most Read
Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go
Real Madrid deny Copa final boycott claims amid ref meltdown
Copa del Rey final preview: Real Madrid seek revenge on Barcelona
Bournemouth boss Iraola: I don't know what Man Utd will do

Brazil reps in Spain for talks with Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Carlos Volcano
Brazil reps in Spain for talks with Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
Brazil reps in Spain for talks with Real Madrid coach AncelottiAction Plus
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is entering talks with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) this week.

The CBF are pushing to appoint Ancelotti before June's World Cup qualifiers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Working as an intermediary in the deal has been Brazilian businessman Diego Fernandes, who was spotted at the stadium for last night's Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

BBC Sport says Ancelotti is scheduled to meet Fernandes and fellow CBF representatives about the Selecao job. The Italian is the CBF's priority to succeed Dorival Junior, who was axed last month.

After last night's defeat, Real Madrid are on track for a trophyless season, which is expected to seel Ancelotti shown the door. He has a year to run on his current contract.

Mentions
LaLigaAncelotti CarloReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
CBF reps in Spain for talks with Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
Endrick open to Real Madrid exit over lack of minutes
Bayer Leverkusen set Xabi price as Real Madrid approach expected