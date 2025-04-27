Brazil reps in Spain for talks with Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is entering talks with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) this week.

The CBF are pushing to appoint Ancelotti before June's World Cup qualifiers.

Working as an intermediary in the deal has been Brazilian businessman Diego Fernandes, who was spotted at the stadium for last night's Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

BBC Sport says Ancelotti is scheduled to meet Fernandes and fellow CBF representatives about the Selecao job. The Italian is the CBF's priority to succeed Dorival Junior, who was axed last month.

After last night's defeat, Real Madrid are on track for a trophyless season, which is expected to seel Ancelotti shown the door. He has a year to run on his current contract.