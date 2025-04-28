Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul pushed about Ancelotti succession

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid legend Raul isn't closing the door on the club's senior post.

The Castilla coach is again being linked with Carlo Ancelotti's job as Real Madrid president Florentino Perez prepares to ask for the Italian's notice.

A decision could be made as early as today, says Marca, after Saturday's Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

Waiting in the wings is Raul and when asked about the prospect last night, he said: "I'm happy to be here; I'm in the place I want to be.

"When the time comes to evaluate and when the club makes decisions, if they ever make them, which I don't know, we'll see."

Raul also said: "Now the most important thing is to remain calm and collected. We're at the end of the season and there's still a lot at stake.

"I think there will be time to evaluate and make decisions that could affect the club and then, personally, me. But I'm very calm.

