Ronaldo set to sign new Al-Nassr deal as he chases his World Cup dream at age 39

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement does not look like it is coming any time soon as reports suggest a new deal is being prepared for him to stay at Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese icon’s 40th birthday is less than a month away and despite him nearing the end of his career the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star is on course for a few more years of goal-scoring in Saudi Arabia.

This comes from The Mirror who state that the forward is in talks over a new deal with Al-Nassr reported to be worth over £167.9M (€200M). Many have suggested that his drive to keep playing comes from the dream of winning the World Cup which could be a real possibility in years to come.

United captain Bruno Fernandes spoke recently to TNT Mexico about how great it would be to make Ronaldo’s dream come true as he enters the next stage of his impressive career.

“I'm almost sure he will be there. And obviously it would be nice if Cris went to the World Cup to make his dream of winning with the national team come true. Not only for him, but for all the Portuguese players who want to give that gift to our country. But obviously, as the ultimate reference for our football, it would be good for him to finish that way.

“Winning with the national team would be the best way. But I don't know if after winning the World Cup, he would finish or go on a little more. Because he always wants to improve. Every year Cris wants to do more, he wants to be better.”

“For us the most important thing is to go to that World Cup in the best possible way to succeed. That is our dream,” Fernandes added. “I know that for all of Cris' fans and for our entire country it would be something huge to end his time with the national team with two trophies.”