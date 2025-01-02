Man City midfielder Rodri snaps back at Ronaldo: The same journalists who voted for me voted for you!

Manchester City midfielder Rodri admits he's disappointed by Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of his Ballon d'Or triumph.

The Al-Nassr star has insisted Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior was more worthy of the award than the Spain international.

Asked about Ronaldo's claims, Rodri told : "Well, a surprise, to be honest, because he, more than anyone else, knows how this award works and, above all, how the winner is chosen.

"This year, the journalists who vote thought that I should win it. Probably, they are the same journalists who at some point voted for him, and I imagine that he agreed then."

He added: "Maybe I didn't realize it when I won it, but it changed my life. The significance of going out on the streets is no longer the same. A lot of things that I could do before, now, obviously, I can't do anymore. But it's okay, it's for a good cause, it's for that recognition that I received and that was so important to me and my family. It's an unforgettable moment."