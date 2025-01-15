Ronaldo offered mega contract (and shares) by Al-Nassr

Tribal Football
Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to sign a new contract with Al-Nassr.

The Portugal captain, reports TMW, is set to ink a new 12-month contract to take him through to the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League season.

Ronaldo will earn a bank-busting salary, however, he will also be rewarded a share of the club.

As part of the agreement, Ronaldo will be given a five per cent shareholding in Al-Nassr.

The contract, meanwhile, will be worth €183m for the year - or €3.8m-a-week - for the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus striker.

