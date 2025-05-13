Al-Hilal set to switch sights to Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans

Al-Hilal are lining up a move for Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans.

TalkSPORT says Al-Hilal are turning to the Belgium international after being frustrated in attempts for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they seek a new coach after Jorge Jesus' departure, Al-Hilal are focusing on signing a new big-name midfielder this summer.

Villa rate Tielemans in the £60m class and have already lost Jhon Duran to Al Nassr and Moussa Diaby to Al Ittihad in January.

Al-Hilal have given Fernandes a week to make a decision over their offer. Should he refuse, they will focus on Tielemans.