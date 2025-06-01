Villa attacker Buendia hoping to hear from Leeds

Aston Villa are seeking a new loan move for Emi Buendia.

The Argentina attacker spent last season with Bayer Leverkusen, though the Bundesliga passed on signing him permanently.

Advertisement Advertisement

Buendia is returning to Villa and The Sun says he would welcome a move back to former club Leeds United.

Villa are open to negotiating a new loan arrangement, though Leeds are yet to bite.

For his part, Buendia hopes to play in the Premier League next season, whether at Villa Park or elsewhere.