'No agreement' between Chelsea and Jadon Sancho on salary

Chelsea remain in contact with Jadon Sancho's camp but an agreement over his salary is reportedly some way off.

Chelsea have a £25 million obligation to buy included in the loan deal that brought the 25-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

They also have a £5 million clause that would send him back to Man United who will look to sell him on as soon as possible.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both Chelsea and Sancho are some way off on agreeing to a contract that would be within their wage structure.

Sancho reportedly earns a massive £350,000 per week at United and if he is unwilling to take a pay cut, he won’t be a Chelsea player next season.

An outcome is expected to come next week with negotiations between the two parties ongoing.