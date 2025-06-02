Man Utd enter race for Al Hilal's Mitrovic after losing out on Ipswich star Delap

Manchester United and Everton are lining up bids for Al Hilal forward Aleksandar Mitrovic who may leave the side this summer.

This is reported by talkSPORT who state that United are considering a move after missing out on Liam Delap to Chelsea, which was a huge blow for manager Ruben Amorim who is preparing to create a whole new squad ahead of next season. A return back to the Premier League for Mitrovic is possible and reports suggest that the former Fulham forward is also wanted by other English sides who are in need of a top striker.

These include Everton and West Ham United, who see the 30-year-old as the firepower they need to transform from mid table sides to European contenders ahead of the new campaign. Toffees manager David Moyes is in desperate need of a proven top-flight goalscorer with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto scoring just 11 goals between them this season, whilst the Hammers have relied upon Evan Ferguson, who has been subpar, Danny Ings, who is departing and Niclas Fullkrug, who bagged just 3 goals last season.

Mitrovic completed a £50m move to Saudi Arabia back in 2023, but Al Hilal could be forced to sell some of their star players if they want to spend big this summer. talkSPORT understands Mitrovic is available for around £40m and reports state he is willing to take a pay cut to make a deal happen. The Serbian international has proven his ability to score in the English game, scoring 14 times in his last full season in the top flight and could be the difference maker for one Everton, West Ham or United next season now that the transfer window is open.