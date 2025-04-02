Al-Qadsiah threaten Prem plans for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Al-Qadsiah are threatening English clubs' interest in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international is expected to leave Sporting this summer and has Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all keen to ferry him to England.

For his part, Gyokeres would welcome a move to Spain and Barcelona.

However, Foot Mercato says Saudi Pro League club are also interested in Gyokeres for the summer market.

Sporting are willing to sell the centre-forward for €65m - which is well within Al-Qadsiah's spending powers.