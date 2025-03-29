REVEALED: Why Arsenal holding back new contract talks with trio

Tribal Football
Arsenal are planning new contract talks with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

All three players have deals with Arsenal to 2027.

The Sun says Arsenal management plan to open talks over new deals with the senior trio before the end of the season.

Arsenal are holding back for now given they're focusing on their Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid.

There is confidence Saka's deal will be a formality, though there is some concern over Gabriel and Saliba's plans.

Gabriel is a target for Al-Nassr, while Real Madrid are interested in Saliba.

 

