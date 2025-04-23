Tribal Football
Jorginho may've played last game for Arsenal

Paul Vegas
Jorginho may've played his last game for Arsenal.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta admits the Italy midfielder is struggling with injury and may battle to play again this season. With the veteran off contract at the end of June, Jorginho may've played his last game for the club.

"For Jorginho, I think unfortunately it will be a few weeks," Arteta said on Tuesday. "I hope so (to have him back), but I'm not certain. So we have to see how he evolves in the next few days, I would say a few weeks.

"So the doctor was quite cautious still about talking about any dates. So let's see.

"The good news is that he's improving, he's feeling much better. It was quite a scary situation and he's in a good place now."

