Man Utd boss Ten Hag enjoys Ronaldo jibe after Rashford ends goals drought

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was happy to quote critic Cristiano Ronaldo after victory at Southampton on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford ended his goalscoring drought with a strike before halftime in the 3-0 win.

And afterwards, Ten Hag said: "It's very important. For every striker, they want to be on the scoring list.

"Once the first is in, more is coming. Once a striker was talking about a ketchup bottle, once it's going, it's coming more."

Ronaldo, who took aim at Ten Hag last week, had used the analogy just a fortnight ago.

The Al Nassr star said at the Champions League draw: "I was the most expensive player in the world and there was always pressure 'when are you going to win the Champions League?'

"And we spent like six years, but as you know the Champions League and the goals - they are like Ketchup. When you open, they start coming!"