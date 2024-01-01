Ex-Man Utd defender Telles agrees Botafogo move

Former Manchester United fullback Alex Telles is returning home to Brazil.

Telles terminated his contract with Al Nassr by mutual consent this week.

The Brazil international has now agreed to return home and sign for Botafogo.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Alex Telles to Botafogo, here we go! Deal done on 2.5 year contract valid until the end of 2026.

"Agreement reached tonight as Telles terminated his contract at Al Nassr and returns to Brazil.

"Telles ✖️ Fogão, done."