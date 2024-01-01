Man Utd boss Ten Hag shrugs off Ronaldo criticism

Tribal Football
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has shrugged off criticism from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former United striker took aim at Ten Hag during an interview this week.

Ten Hag responded, stating: "He is entitled to his opinion. It's OK. He is far away in Saudi, far away from Manchester."

"It doesn't impact me," he continued. "I know where we are in the process and what we have to do and where we are going.

"I have said before we are still in a transition period. We have to integrate a lot of young players in the team and still have to deal with injuries and bring players back into the team.

"Before anyone thinks about excuses, no, we have to win every game. I know that. The team knows that. It doesn't matter who is available."

