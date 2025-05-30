Reason Florian Wirtz decided to 'reject' Man City revealed

Florian Wirtz reportedly rejected the chance to join Man City in favour of a move to Premier League rivals Liverpool due to 'uncertainty' surrounding the club's future.

The 22-year-old looks set to join the newly crowned Premier League champions in a massive €130m deal despite interest from Man City.

According to German outlet BILD, Wirtz decided to reject a move to the Etihad after Pep Guardiola refused to confirm he would see out his contract with the club.

Guardiola signed a new two-year extension with Man City in the middle of the 2024-25 season, but questions remain whether he will remain at the club.

Ultimately Wirtz decided against joining City during what he deemed to be a time of ‘uncertainty’ and the club will now look elsewhere are they seek a replacement for Kevin de Bruyne.