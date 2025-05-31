PSG star Dembele targets Champions League and Ballon d'Or glory

PSG star Ousmane Dembele says he feels ready to make tonight's Champions League final his own.

The former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund has fulfilled his potential this season under PSG coach Luis Enrique.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dembele has been named Ligue 1 Player of the Year and should PSG defeat Inter Milan tonight his chances for the Ballon d'Or will only improve.

"This has been a dream of mine since I was a child”, he said. “I am very concentrated. This will be an unforgettable moment. I just hope tomorrow will be history in the making.

“Tomorrow will be a tense game. We know Paris will be vibrating with excitement.”

Ballon d'Or on my mind

On whether winning the final would strengthen his Ballon d’Or chances, Demeble replied: “I feel the same questions have been asked several times now.

“When you are a PSG player, the important thing is to take home the trophy for the team. Obviously this (the Ballon d’Or) is maybe in the back of my mind, but it’s not what I’m thinking about most.

“You need to keep a cool head. We are very excited but, as has been mentioned, we need to be calm, cool, collected, serious but smiling, because this is an incredible moment for us.

“Inter Milan is a wonderful team that deserves their place in the final. They’ve been playing for four or five years now, this team. They know how to give this team a run for their money.”