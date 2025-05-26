Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision

Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly informed ex-manager Ruben Amorim of his final decision regarding a potential move to Man United this summer.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford ever since Amorim replace Erik ten Hag last November.

Since then, Man United have finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to fellow strugglers Tottenham.

According to The Mirror, the Sweden international is set to snub a move to Man United and link up with Amorim in favour of European football.

Arsenal are said to be interested in Gyokeres, who has scored a remarkable 54 goals and provided 12 assists in his 52 games this season.