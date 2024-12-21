Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Amorim: Where I know Antony will improve
Club America eyeing Rayo Vallecano attacker James
Chelsea to bid £60M for talented Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper
Ziyech slams Galatasaray and Okan: I'm leaving; I regret coming here

Al Nassr to buy as Talisca close to Fenerbahce move

Paul Vegas
Al Nassr to buy as Talisca close to Fenerbahce move
Al Nassr to buy as Talisca close to Fenerbahce moveProfimedia
Anderson Talisca is ready to leave Al-Nassr.

The Brazil attacker is in advanced talks to join Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Fenerbahçe are closing in on deal to sign Anderson Talisca from Al Nassr.

"Details being fixed with all parties involved as Talisca’s ready to return to Turkey once again.

"If all goes to plan, Al Nassr will replace Talisca in January transfer window." 

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueTalisca AndersonAl NassrFenerbahceSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Evra admits Al Nassr star Ronaldo considered "PSG project"
Wolves ponder SHOCK move for Fenerbahce coach Mourinho
Al-Nassr challenge Liverpool in Van Dijk contract battle