Al Nassr to buy as Talisca close to Fenerbahce move

Anderson Talisca is ready to leave Al-Nassr.

The Brazil attacker is in advanced talks to join Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Fenerbahçe are closing in on deal to sign Anderson Talisca from Al Nassr.

"Details being fixed with all parties involved as Talisca’s ready to return to Turkey once again.

"If all goes to plan, Al Nassr will replace Talisca in January transfer window."