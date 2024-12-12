Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal
Real Betis coach Pellegrini plans to play kids against Petrocub
Maresca takes 11 Chelsea academy players to Astana
Man Utd seek cut-price fee for Rashford

Wolves ponder SHOCK move for Fenerbahce coach Mourinho

Carlos Volcano
Wolves ponder SHOCK move for Fenerbahce coach Mourinho
Wolves ponder SHOCK move for Fenerbahce coach MourinhoAction Plus
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is being linked with Wolves.

Marca says the Wolves board is discussing the idea of replacing manager Gary O'Neil with Mourinho.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Wolves are currently second-last on the Premier League table and want to bring in a highly experienced manager to work their way back to safety.

The chances, however, that the operation will go through seem rather low, as Mourinho has offered no indication of being unhappy in Istanbul.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has a deal with Fener to 2026.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueO'Neil GaryWolvesFenerbahceChelseaManchester UnitedSuper LigFootball TransfersMourinho Jose
Related Articles
Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal
Potter, Ten Hag discussed inside RB Lepizig
Fenerbahce coach Mourinho has pop at Pep over Prem titles: I won my three fairly!