Wolves ponder SHOCK move for Fenerbahce coach Mourinho

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is being linked with Wolves.

Marca says the Wolves board is discussing the idea of replacing manager Gary O'Neil with Mourinho.

Wolves are currently second-last on the Premier League table and want to bring in a highly experienced manager to work their way back to safety.

The chances, however, that the operation will go through seem rather low, as Mourinho has offered no indication of being unhappy in Istanbul.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has a deal with Fener to 2026.

