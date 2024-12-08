Al-Nassr challenge Liverpool in Van Dijk contract battle

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Al-Nassr are eyeing Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

With his deal to expire in June, Van Dijk has rejected Liverpool's opening new contract offer.

Voetbal24 says Al-Nassr have made a move and contacted the Dutchman's camp about a move to the Saudi Pro League next season.

Al-Nassr are offering Van Dijk a lucrative two-year contract with the option for a third.

The package from Al-Nassr is said to be superior to what Liverpool have so far tabled.

 

