Evra admits Al Nassr star Ronaldo considered "PSG project"

Patrice Evra says Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was keen on a move to PSG.

PSG had the then Real Madrid star under consideration as they sought to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, Ronaldo was eventually sold to Juventus.

Evra recalled to RMC: "Did Cristiano ever want to come to PSG? Yes. It was Paris, Arsenal... It was before he signed for Juventus (2018).

"He had Chelsea, Juventus, Paris. He said he would never go to Arsenal. He was interested in the (PSG) project. You can criticise Cristiano, but he would have adapted.

"He would have made an effort. Look at what he is doing in Saudi Arabia. He is a Saudi!"

