Al Nassr star Ronaldo: A return to Sporting CP?

Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo admits playing out his final years with former club Sporting CP has never been an option.

Ronaldo turned 40 last week and insists he is happy to carry on playing for Al Nassr, where his deal runs to 2026.

"I love watching Sporting, it's still my team!" he declared to Canal 11.

"But I never considered a return. That wouldn't make sense either.

"My career once started in Portugal. And it is not that I do not like Portuguese football or think the level is too low. But I think there is an expiration date everywhere. I have never seriously thought about a second period at Sporting."