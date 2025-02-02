Al-Nassr signing Duran planning to base home life in Bahrain

New Al-Nassr signing Jhon Duran is planning to base his home life in Bahrain.

Duran left Aston Villa for Al-Nassr on Friday for a fee rising to €80m.

The Colombia striker will earn €18m-a-year tax free, penning a deal to 2030 with the Saudi Pro League club. Duran has also been handed the No9 shirt.

Duran has plans to live with his girlfriend in Bahrain and commute to Saudi amid confusion over whether he would be allowed to live with his girlfriend in the Kingdom, says The Sun.

However, new teammate Cristiano Ronaldo lives with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in a luxury compound in Saudi’s capital.