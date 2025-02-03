Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money

Jhon Duran insists his move to Al-Nassr isn't about money.

The Colombia striker left Aston Villa for Al-Nassr on Friday for a fee rising to €80m.

Duran has signed a five-year contract with Al-Nassr worth €110m - tax free.

He told his new club's website: "I am very happy with this step. People speculate, but only my family, my agent and I know why we made these decisions."

Despite increasing his salary fivefold, he stressed that "money doesn't move me".

The Colombia striker, who will share a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo, has described the Portuguese as "the best athlete in the world".

"For me he is the biggest star in football. I am hoping to get there quickly, to be able to learn everything he can teach me and follow in his footsteps," he said.