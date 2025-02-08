Duran thrilled to share scoresheet with Ronaldo in Al Nassr win

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Jhon Duran is already off the mark for new club Al Nassr.

Indeed, the former Aston Villa striker admits he's floating after sharing the scoresheet with Al Nassr teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Duran scored twice against Al Feiha, with Ronaldo also netting as Al Nassr won 3-0 against their Saudi Pro League opponents yesterday.

"I am very happy to share and learn from the best athlete in the world. For me, he is the biggest star in football and I am very happy to learn from him," said Duran.

"Scoring  with the football king is like playing a career in FIFA!"

 

