Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
REVEALED: Ratcliffe chiefs rejected Fernandes offer to personally bankroll Man Utd staff Wembley trip
New heavy blow for Man Utd crock Mount
Echeverri announces River Plate departure for Man City

Barcelona ponder swoop for Al-Ittihad midfielder Kante

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona ponder swoop for Al-Ittihad midfielder Kante
Barcelona ponder swoop for Al-Ittihad midfielder KanteAction Plus
Barcelona are eyeing Al-Ittihad midfielder N'Golo Kante.

While they wait for the green light from LaLiga over registering Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, Barca are also drawing up plans for a new midfield addition in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Should Barca be cleared to register Olmo and Victor, they will also use the available room in their wage budget to bring in a new midfielder, says Sport.

And top of the list is Al-Ittihad ace and Chelsea great N'Golo Kante. A loan arrangement would be sought.

Bayern Munich's Leon Goretza is also being considered.

Mentions
LaLigaKante N'GoloOlmo DaniVictor PauBarcelonaAl IttihadBayern MunichSaudi Professional LeagueBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Prem trio rival Barcelona for Bayern Munich Bosman prospect Sane
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Barcelona confident registering Olmo, Victor