Barcelona ponder swoop for Al-Ittihad midfielder Kante

Barcelona are eyeing Al-Ittihad midfielder N'Golo Kante.

While they wait for the green light from LaLiga over registering Dani Olmo and Pau Victor, Barca are also drawing up plans for a new midfield addition in January.

Should Barca be cleared to register Olmo and Victor, they will also use the available room in their wage budget to bring in a new midfielder, says Sport.

And top of the list is Al-Ittihad ace and Chelsea great N'Golo Kante. A loan arrangement would be sought.

Bayern Munich's Leon Goretza is also being considered.