Tribal Football
Most Read
Cacereno wingers Álvaro and Jaime: We can surprise Atletico Madrid
Maresca confirms which Chelsea keeper will miss Tottenham derby
Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle to bid for former Man City youngster
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Gallagher plays like Koke

Depay: I hope to play with Neymar at Corinthians

Paul Vegas
Depay: I hope to play with Neymar at Corinthians
Depay: I hope to play with Neymar at CorinthiansSaudi Arabia 2034
Corinthians striker Memphis Depay hopes former Barcelona teammate Neymar will join him in Brazil.

The Al-Hilal star is being linked with a return to former club Santos.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Memphis, meanwhile, still has regular contact with Neymar. They recently met in São Paulo. After the game against Bahia, Memphis addressed the Brazilian media about the meeting.

“Ney knows what I discussed with him. That's something between us. But of course it is important for this country. He is a superstar, and has all the qualities to lead Brazil to the World Cup title," Memphis said.

“I would like to play with him at Corinthians. Even though he is actually for Santos. He is an inspiration to many people. I wish him the best, and hope he is and remains happy wherever he goes.”

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaDepay MemphisNeymarCorinthiansSantosBarcelonaSaudi Professional LeagueAl HilalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Father of Neymar: Why Al-Hilal determined to keep hold of him
EXCLUSIVE: Santos finance chief admits push for Neymar - and the feeling's mutual
Chelsea, Barcelona and SPL interest arrives for Santos whiz Souza