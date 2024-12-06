Depay: I hope to play with Neymar at Corinthians

Corinthians striker Memphis Depay hopes former Barcelona teammate Neymar will join him in Brazil.

The Al-Hilal star is being linked with a return to former club Santos.

Memphis, meanwhile, still has regular contact with Neymar. They recently met in São Paulo. After the game against Bahia, Memphis addressed the Brazilian media about the meeting.

“Ney knows what I discussed with him. That's something between us. But of course it is important for this country. He is a superstar, and has all the qualities to lead Brazil to the World Cup title," Memphis said.

“I would like to play with him at Corinthians. Even though he is actually for Santos. He is an inspiration to many people. I wish him the best, and hope he is and remains happy wherever he goes.”

