SPL trio circle AC Milan for unsettled Leao as price drops
Three of Saudi Arabia's biggest spenders are circling AC Milan for Rafael Leao this week.
TMW says Al Hilal, Al Nassr - to replace Cristiano Ronaldo - and Al Ittihad are all chasing Leao's signature and intend to propose a generous salary of €25m.
Milan management, despite the club's crisis, want to keep hold of Leao for next season.
However the player holds a different opinion. Leao feels ready for a change of scenery and while he has major interest from across Europe, a move to the Saudi Pro League is something he is seriously considering.
Milan's valuation is €130m - lower than Leao's €175m clause - but there is the possibility for SPL clubs to negotiate a discount.
It would still, however, represent the highest transfer ever in Serie A.