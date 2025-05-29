Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea equal Crvena Zvezda’s 46-year European record
Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez makes history against Real Betis
Osimhen offered €120m by Al-Hilal; club linked to Ronaldo move
Man Utd start their post-season tour with an awkward 1-0 defeat to ASEAN All-Stars

SPL trio circle AC Milan for unsettled Leao as price drops

Carlos Volcano
SPL trio circle AC Milan for unsettled Leao as price drops
SPL trio circle AC Milan for unsettled Leao as price dropsAction Plus
Three of Saudi Arabia's biggest spenders are circling AC Milan for Rafael Leao this week.

TMW says Al Hilal, Al Nassr - to replace Cristiano Ronaldo - and Al Ittihad are all chasing Leao's signature and intend to propose a generous salary of €25m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Milan management, despite the club's crisis, want to keep hold of Leao for next season.

However the player holds a different opinion. Leao feels ready for a change of scenery and while he has major interest from across Europe, a move to the Saudi Pro League is something he is seriously considering.

Milan's valuation is €130m - lower than Leao's €175m clause - but there is the possibility for SPL clubs to negotiate a discount.

It would still, however, represent the highest transfer ever in Serie A. 

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueSerie ALeao RafaelAC MilanAl HilalAl IttihadAl NassrFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea rival Man City for Rodrygo; Al-Hilal in for Theo; Matos plans for top job
Bayern Munich plan move for AC Milan attacker Leao
Arsenal chief Berta makes contact with AC Milan attacker Leao