Atletico Madrid in advanced talks to sign Villarreal winger Baena

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid are in advanced talks to sign Villarreal winger Alex Baena.

Atletico are in the market for a new attacking flanker and Baena is now the subject of intense negotiations.

Atletico had an offer in January rejected by Villarreal, which are now willing to relent and sell Baena this summer.

El Chiringuito says Atletico and Villarreal now have settled on an outline of a deal worth €55m.

Baena also attracted major interest from the Saudi Pro League over the New Year, but he sees his future in Spain.

