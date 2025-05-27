The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea rival Man City for Rodrygo; Al-Hilal in for Theo; Matos plans for top job

Al Hilal join the race for Theo Hernandez; Chelsea ​have ma​de a concrete move for Rodrygo; Vitor Matos is ready for the next step in his career. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Al Hilal joined the race for Theo Hernandez, also followed by top European clubs

Al Hilal are preparing for a big summer transfer window, and one of their top targets is AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez. The Saudi club wants to build a strong team for the next season and, if possible, also ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, and Hernandez is high on their list.

Theo’s contract renewal with AC Milan has been on hold for nearly a year: Juventus, Man City and another Serie A club have already shown interest in the French player.

Now, Al Hilal have entered the race in a serious way. Talks with the player’s agents have been ongoing for about a month, quietly behind the scenes. Theo has given the green light to continue negotiations and learn more about the full details of the possible offer.

If an agreement is reached on personal terms, there should be no major issues between the clubs. AC Milan were already open to letting him go in January, when Como made an offer. With his contract ending in 2026, the Rossoneri are ready to sell Theo for around €30m. Developments are expected soon, as Al Hilal push to convince one of Europe’s top left-backs to join their ambitious project.

Chelsea ​make first move for Rodrygo, with City and PSG also interested

Chelsea have shown serious interest in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. The Blues have already made initial contact with the player’s entourage to understand the terms of a potential deal.

The Premier League club is exploring the possibility of a move and could soon make a concrete offer. Rodrygo is one of the players Real Madrid are open to selling: this has made the Brazilian an attractive option for several top clubs in Europe, despite his high price tag, around €120m.

Man City are also monitoring the situation: Pep Guardiola is a big admirer of Rodrygo and sees him as a strong fit for his system. For now, City have not made a move, but the player remains on their list. PSG are also in the race: the French club is planning major changes in attack this summer and is watching Rodrygo’s situation carefully.

Certainly Chelsea are the team that has shown the most interest and has made a move at the moment, but the race for Rodrygo is wide open, and let's keep an eye also on possible approaches from Saudi Arabia.

Napoli are interested in young Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez

Napoli have asked for information about Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez during recent talks with the Spanish club. The Italian club and Betis are in contact over the possible permanent transfer of Brazilian centre-back Natan, currently on loan in Spain. Betis are keen to buy Natan, and Napoli used this opportunity to explore a deal for Rodriguez.

Jesus Rodriguez, born in 2005, is considered one of the most exciting young players in Spanish football. Napoli are following him closely as they search for a new left winger for next season.

The newly crowned Serie A champions will not keep Noah Okafor, who is set to return to AC Milan after his loan spell: Okafor arrived late in the winter market as a short-term solution, but Napoli never found a true replacement for Kvaratskhelia, who left the club earlier in the season. Rodriguez is now on the list of potential signings to fill that role, together with other names.

Napoli believe he could develop into a top player and fit well into their future plans. The coming weeks will be key to understanding if this early interest will turn into a concrete move for the talented Spanish winger.

Lazio want to keep Castellanos: Everton and Wolves not in the race

Despite recent rumours, there is currently no interest from Everton or Wolves in Taty Castellanos. Both Premier League clubs are planning to strengthen their attacking line this summer, but the Argentine striker is not on their list. Some names are being evaluated by the 2 EPL teams, that's correct, but Castellanos is not being monitored at this stage.

On the other side, Lazio see Castellanos as a very important part of their future. The Italian club considers him a top-level striker and has no plans to sell him this summer. In general, Lazio are not even open to listening to offers under €40m.

In fact, since arriving in Italy, Castellanos has grown steadily and earned a call-up to the Argentina national team thanks to his performances.

Moreover, he is under contract with Lazio until 2028, and this puts the Italian club in a strong position. There is no pressure to sell, and the player is happy with his role at the club, although the lack of European football next season could change the parties' minds. So, Taty is staying unless a huge offer arrives. And for now, Everton or Wolves are not among the clubs that could do it.

Vitor Matos is ready for next step, clubs begin exploratory talks

Vitor Matos, known as the “left hand” of Jürgen Klopp during his time at Liverpool, is now preparing for his first journey as head coach. Several clubs in England and across Europe have already made exploratory contact with his representatives, showing growing interest in giving him his first full managerial role.

Matos, 37, spent years learning at the top level, working closely with Klopp and Pep Lijnders, helping to connect Liverpool’s Academy with the first team. His time under Klopp has been like "a masterclass every day,” - told to Marca - and now, his goal is to apply those lessons, while adding his own ideas and identity to the teams he will coach.

A student of Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, and above all, Klopp, Matos is seen as a young coach with strong tactical knowledge and modern methods. His attacking style, based on domination, quick transitions, and fluid ball movement, has impressed many clubs looking for a long-term project.

Matos is determined to start this new chapter with the right club, where he can build a competitive team with a clear identity: the next few weeks could be decisive in finding the right bench for one of football’s most promising young minds.