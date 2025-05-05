Father drops big Man Utd transfer hint for Wolves star Cunha

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Father drops big Man Utd transfer hint for Wolves star CunhaČTK / AP / Andrew Yates
The father of Wolves striker Matheus Cunha has dropped a major Manchester United transfer hint online.

Cunha is a target for United, which are ready to meet his £62.5m buyout clause once personal terms are settled.

And the player's father, Carmelo, added to the speculation over the weekend.

Carmelo and his son attended the birthday celebrations of Wolves teammate Pedro Lima last week and posted a photo of the party to social media.

He accompanied the post with the caption: "Relaxed moment at Pedrinho Gomes' first birthday in Wolverhampton, UK."

Among the comments on the post was one that  said "Welcome to United" - and Carmelo himself liked it.

 

