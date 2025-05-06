Tribal Football
Everton, Wolves ponder bringing back to Prem Villarreal attacker Pepe

Villarreal attacker Nicolas Pepe is being linked with a return to the Premier League this summer.

The former Arsenal forward has revived his career since leaving the Gunners, first with Trabzonspor and now in Spain with Villarreal.

And his form has brought him to the attention of Everton and Wolves, says Foot Mercato.

Now 29, Pepe has scored two goals and provided four assists in 23 La Liga appearances this season.

Villarreal wish to open new contract talks with Pepe about an extension, but he could have his head turned by fresh English club interest.

