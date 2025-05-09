Arsenal to beat Man Utd in race to sign Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are set to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres in one of the biggest moves of the summer.

Gyokeres has scored an incredible 52 goals in 49 matches for Sporting this season and is said to be available for around €65m-€75m. Currently he is on course to become the first player outside of Europe's top five leagues to win the European Golden Boot in 23 years in a season where he has caught the eye of several top sides.

Two of those sides have been United and Arsenal who are both looking for a top striker this summer as a replacement for the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz who have either been off the boil or consistently injured throughout the campaign.

Now, according to talkSPORT the Gunners are favourite to sign the 26-year-old as he favours a move to North London over a reunion with United manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford. Arsenal are also understood to be frontrunners and after their title chase and Champions League run could be a more appealing option for the Swedish international.

Gyokeres was asked about a move to the Emirates last month but simply smiled and said: "I like Lisbon."

Arsenal are set to go trophyless this season whilst United have to the chance to salvage their campaign by winning the Europa League over Premier League rivals Tottenham. United would then secure Champions League football alongside Arsenal, making Gyokeres’ choice even tougher as he ponders where to move to in the coming months.