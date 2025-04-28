Wolves striker Cunha "keen on joining" Man Utd who are close to agreeing a deal this week

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha is very keen on joining Manchester United this summer as a deal is being ironed out this week.

The Red Devils intend to pay the Brazilian international's asking price, which is worth a reported €62.5M in the coming weeks. Cunha has amassed 17 goals and six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season and is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe.

Now, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, United are close to agreeing a deal with the 25-year-old who is leaning towards a move to the club this summer despite his side currently being above United by two points.

“Manchester United keep working to seal Matheus Cunha deal very soon, plan confirmed since one week ago.

“Negotiations underway on final contract details for the Brazilian who’s keen on joining the project.”

The Red Devils are currently languishing in 14th place in the Premier League and their toothless attack which includes Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee is not cutting it for manager Ruben Amorim. Cunha is likely to be the first addition ahead of next season in what is an exciting rebuild for the club are years of disappointment.