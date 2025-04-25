Shearer says Man Utd need "six or seven players" this summer in Amorim's major overhaul

Shearer says Man Utd need "six or seven players" this summer in Amorim's overhaul

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has spoken to Betfair about Manchester United's summer transfer window and how the side need mass improvements.

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha has emerged as a major target for United in the past week as Amorim looks to cure his toothless attack which consists of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund who simply to not cut it up front. Despite Cunha’s 16 goals in 31 games for Wolves this season, Shearer says it simply isn’t good enough.

"(He) wouldn't make a difference for Man United – they're going to need another six or seven players on top of that,' Shearer told Betfair. 'He's just one of the players, if it is going to happen, but yeah I get it and I understand it.

"The reason why he signed a contract extension at Wolves was so that they could get rid of the release clause to get some decent money for him. United are going to need more than him, but he'll be a welcome addition, absolutely.”

Cunha has a £62.5M release clause in his Wolves contract and Mail Sport reports that United are working to agree on personal terms this week. Shearer believes the Brazilian international has a lot of talent despite his tendency to be a maverick.

"I don't know what they're going to have to pay for him. I suspect it's quite a hefty amount. Has he got talent? Absolutely.

"Is he a bit of a maverick? Yeah, but you get that with most good players - they have an edge to them and a side which some people may not like.

"You have to get around that and manage it in different ways and you look at the very best ever players at United, Eric Cantona, or George Best - I'm not comparing but most top players have something about them.

"I was the same - I got into one or two fights in my career, but that's what happens. You've got to have an edge to you'.

WIth financial rules in place United would have to raise a lot of money to sign Cunha but the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Casemiro and Alejandro Garnacho could all be sold this summer to help fuel the signing of Cunha.