Man Utd boss Amorim coy about Cunha deal being close

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was coy on Friday over their pursuit of Wolves striker Matheus Cunha.

It's been suggested Cunha is close to agreeing personal terms with United, which are prepared to pay the £62.5m buyout clause in his contract.

Ahead of their clash with Bournemouth on Sunday, Amorim said: "It's Manchester United.

"What I feel is that there's a lot of players that want to play for our club. I know that if you look at our club in the moment – with all the problems with the staff, people going, changing coach, the results – it looks like a little bit of a problem. But we have a clear idea.

"That is the easiest part to explain to a player. And then it's Manchester United. Everybody wants to play for Manchester United."

Asked if Cunha was on their list, Amorim replied: "I will not say anything about Matheus, because if I say one time I will have to say for any situation that is yes or no.

"So I will not comment about that. It’s hard to predict what is going to happen in the future."