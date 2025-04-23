Man Utd open to offers for Garnacho who is set to leave the club this summer

Manchester United are reportedly open to offers for winger Alejandro Garnacho to help finance a summer overhaul in the coming months.

Garancho failed to score for the 19th time in his last 21 matches for the team in the league against Wolverhampton Wanderers in another disappointing performance. The 20-year-old has been frequently linked with an exit from United with sides such as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid interested.

Now, according to talkSPORT, United remain open to offers for Garnacho to help finance the signing of Wolves striker Matheus Cunha. The Argentina international could make way for the Brazilian who many feel would bring some threat back to United’s toothless attack consisting of the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The report claims that United are keen to get the signing of Cunha wrapped up as quickly as possible and are hoping to propose staggered payments to meet his £62.5m release clause. United have failed to score in nine of manager Ruben Amorim's 22 Premier League games in charge while also only finding the back of the net once in their four most recent matches which is a shocking stat for any side let alone for a top 6 club.

Garnacho has netted just twice since November, and it is clear that the club needs reinforcements up front to change their dismal form in front of goal. Selling Garnacho and bringing in Cunha could be the change they need to kickstart next season and finish in a European qualification spot.