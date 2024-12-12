Chelsea and Sancho closer to settling permanent deal

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho looks to have settled down at Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

The attacker was absent from the team under coach Enzo Maresca for much of November.

However, he has worked his way back into contention and impressed in their last two outings.

Sancho has played 10 times for Maresca's team this season, scoring twice and getting five assists.

Chelsea will have to trigger the buy clause in the loan that took him to Stamford Bridge form Manchester United in the summer.

Unless the Blues finish 14th or lower, they will have to buy Sancho for an agreed price.

 

