Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S OFF: Everton announce derby against Liverpool "postponed"
Real Madrid make new loan decision for Endrick
Barcelona chief Deco: Roque doing what we expected at Betis
Vieira wary facing Torino despite bright Genoa start

Potter, Ten Hag discussed inside RB Lepizig

Paul Vegas
Potter, Ten Hag discussed inside RB Lepizig
Potter, Ten Hag discussed inside RB LepizigAction Plus
Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is being discussed inside RB Leipzig.

RBL coach Marco Rose is under pressure and the board is considering potential replacements.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Sun says Potter and former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag are among those being considered.

Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023.

Along with RBL, Potter has also held talks with Wolves this season and been linked with West Ham.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueRose MarcoRB LeipzigChelseaManchester UnitedWolvesWest HamBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chairmen of West Ham and Wolves interested in Potter's services
RB Leipzig star Simons linked with Liverpool as several elite sides hunt for his signature
Man Utd holding talks for RB Leipzig left-back in January move