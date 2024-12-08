Potter, Ten Hag discussed inside RB Lepizig

Former Chelsea boss Graham Potter is being discussed inside RB Leipzig.

RBL coach Marco Rose is under pressure and the board is considering potential replacements.

The Sun says Potter and former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag are among those being considered.

Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023.

Along with RBL, Potter has also held talks with Wolves this season and been linked with West Ham.

