Fenerbahce coach Mourinho has pop at Pep over Prem titles: I won my three fairly!

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has had a pop back at Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola over their titles record.

The pair have argued over the Premier League titles they've won.

Guardiola said earlier this week, "José and I are similar. But he has won three times, I have won six. It's still the same, we agree on that. We have just both shown that we are much, much better than people think."

In response, former Chelsea boss Mourinho told Sporx: "On Tuesday, Guardiola said that he has won 6 trophies, while I have only won 3, but I have won in a fair and clean way.

"If I have lost, I would like to congratulate my opponent because he was better than me. I don't want to win by fighting with 150 cases..."

Mourinho was referring to the 115 Premier League charges City are now fighting.

