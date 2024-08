Wolves, Leicester move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Kossounou

Wolves and Leicester City are moving for Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou.

Sky Deutschland says Wolves and Leicester are battling for Kossounou.

Bayer are willing to sell for €30m.

The centre-back is on a contract with Bayer Leverkusen that runs until the summer of 2026.

In total, he has managed to score one goal in 102 games in the shirt of the German champions.