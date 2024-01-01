Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Kovar open to Man Utd return

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Matej Kovar has stated that a return to Manchester United appeals to him.

The Czech star, who is now 24, left United last summer when he was not in the first team picture.

He was second choice for Leverkusen last term, as they won the German league and cup double.

Kovar told Rheinische Post: "I was there for five years, enjoyed the time, met a lot of great people and matured as a goalkeeper and a person.

"I'm grateful for the experiences. Of course, there were ups and downs, but they're part of life. Maybe I'll come back one day, that would be nice."