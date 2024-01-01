Palace eye Bundesliga pair as they seek Guehi replacement

Crystal Palace are shopping in the Bundesliga for a new centre-half.
With captain Marc Guehi the subject of intense interest from Newcastle United, Palace are now seeking a replacement.
Bayer Leverkusen defender Odilon Kossounou and VfL Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix are both on the radar.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Understand Crystal Palace are considering Odilon Kossounou as well as Maxence Lacroix as centre back options.
"It all depends on Marc Guehi exit with Newcastle set to bid again soon."