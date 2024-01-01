Tribal Football
Most Read
Bologna want to sign Man Utd winger this summer in HUGE deal
Man Utd in talks to sign Burnley star
Omorodion furious with Chelsea after club backs out of transfer
Manuel Ugarte, Mendes & Man Utd: The (potential) Ten Hag signing Premier League made

Palace eye Bundesliga pair as they seek Guehi replacement

Palace eye Bundesliga pair as they seek Guehi replacement
Palace eye Bundesliga pair as they seek Guehi replacement
Palace eye Bundesliga pair as they seek Guehi replacementAction Plus
Crystal Palace are shopping in the Bundesliga for a new centre-half.

With captain Marc Guehi the subject of intense interest from Newcastle United, Palace are now seeking a replacement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen defender  Odilon Kossounou and VfL Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix are both on the radar.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Understand Crystal Palace are considering Odilon Kossounou as well as Maxence Lacroix as centre back options.

"It all depends on Marc Guehi exit with Newcastle set to bid again soon."

Mentions
BundesligaGuehi MarcKossounou OdilonLacroix MaxenceCrystal PalaceNewcastle UtdBayer LeverkusenWolfsburgPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Crystal Palace boss Glasner trying again for Wolfsburg defender Lacroix
Newcastle make improved offer for Palace defender Guehi
Newcastle desperate for Guehi as third bid set to be made